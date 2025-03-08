Ryan Hampshire makes Championship move following Wigan Warriors departure

The versatile back has been a free agent since the end of last season.

Ryan Hampshire has found a new club after leaving Wigan Warriors at the end of last season, joining Championship side Featherstone Rovers for the rest of the 2025 campaign.

The 30-year-old utility returned to Wigan ahead of the 2023 campaign after progressing through the club’s academy as a youngster, making 12 first-team appearances for Matt Peet’s side over two seasons in his second stint with the Warriors.

Hampshire has now returned to his native West Yorkshire, having put pen to paper on a contract with second-tier outfit Featherstone for the rest of the current season.

“Being able to get back into training and soon on the pitch after a long off-season is something I’m excited about,” said Hampshire of his move to Featherstone.

“I am stepping into a completely new environment here with Featherstone but they are a passionate club with proud supporters. It is something I’m looking forward to.”

Hampshire will add utility value to Paul Cooke’s Rovers, being able to play half-back or fullback.

“Ryan is a player of genuine quality,” said Featherstone boss Cooke.

“He plays in the halves and at full-back and will bring speed, strength and skill to our squad. We look forward to him getting out onto the field, (and) contributing to us with his Super League experience.

“Ryan’s knowledge, we believe, will also help the other squad members in his position improve.”

Speaking back when Hampshire’s departure from Wigan was officially confirmed by the club in October, Warriors boss Peet said: “We wish Ryan all the best for the future.

“He has made an important contribution to the team over the last two seasons both on and off the field in some important games, in practice and around the group on a daily basis.

“Personally, he is a player I have worked with over a number of years and will always have a special connection with.

“I look forward to seeing him flourish in whatever he does next and he will always be a friend to the club.”

Hampshire came through the youth system at Wigan, scoring nine tries in 30 appearances during his first spell with the Warriors between 2013 and 2015. He also won international honours during his time at Wigan with England Academy, touring Australia in 2012.

The Wakefield-born playmaker enjoyed a loan spell at Castleford Tigers in 2016 before departing Wigan on a permanent basis the following season, scoring three tries in 16 games for Leigh Leopards, who were then under the Centurions tagline.

The longest stint of Hampshire’s career in the professional ranks came with Wakefield Trinity, scoring 28 tries and kicking 129 goals in 85 games with his hometown club.

The utility back, who played his junior rugby for Normanton Knights, returned to Castleford for the 2022 campaign before re-joining Wigan for two seasons.

In total, Hampshire has made 171 career appearances, scoring 54 tries and kicking 156 goals.

Hampshire will now look to add to his career tally after joining Featherstone on a permanent contract for the remainder of 2025.