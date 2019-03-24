Salford 22 Wigan Warriors 30: Social media reaction

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after George Williams’ hat-trick helped inspire Wigan Warriors to a 30-22 victory at Salford Red Devils.

@Dazza2311: “Huge result that. Hopefully it kick starts our season.”

@mrboontweets: “Well done boys! Just what we needed to kick start our season.”

@lthornley1: “Well done lads, boy how have we missed Budgie, he burst the line well to set up Williams for his second & third tries. Now is the time to kick on from today & get a few wins to climb the table.”

David Anthony Dutton: “Wire game WAS the turning point despite the loss. Sounded like more of the same today but with a win instead. Keep building!”

Anthony Smith: “Omg we won hope this is now a turning point in the season got to back it up with another win against Catalan now.”

@langton301: “Get in !!!!! If Edwards isn't coming then let's offer it full time to Lam and let's get some stability back into the side.”

@k_iddon: “I said they’d win today ! Season starts now ! Good confidence boost for the whole club ! Williams scored 3 but I thought Greenwood, Hardaker, Leuluai & Sammut were the stars this afternoon ! Left edge defence needs a lot of work but plenty of positives to build on now!”

@UtdRobbo: “Looked like a team who care. And with the talent shining through, much needed win.”

@hewey1986: “Definitely needed the confidence from a win.”