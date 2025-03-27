Salford Red Devils issue statement ahead of Wigan Warriors match amid pay crisis

Salford Red Devils players at the Salford Community Stadium | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Salford Red Devils have issued a club statement ahead of Sunday’s game against Wigan Warriors, confirming their players or staff have not been paid.

On Thursday morning, All Out Rugby League reported that the club’s employees had again not been paid as scheduled for the second month in a row.

Salford’s personnel are ordinarily paid on the last Thursday of every month - though contractual stipulations state that they do not have to be paid until the last day of the month which, in this instance, is Monday.

However, the club released a statement on Thursday night, confirming they hadn’t received payment this month ‘despite assurances’.

The club statement read: “As many will already know, our payroll wasn’t delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances. It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.

“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.

“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff.”

The Red Devils remain under Rugby Football League-imposed special measures and salary cap sustainability limits, which will remain in place this weekend when they travel to the Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan.

The RFL have confirmed that support has been offered to Salford’s players and staff via Rugby League Cares.

The governing body said: “The RFL has remained in regular contact with the Salford club at various levels this week as it has for the last three months, doing all possible to support within the regulations, and shares the frustration and disappointment felt by many others given the club’s position.

“This includes the other clubs, given the ongoing impact on the competition, as well as the club’s staff, and we have alerted Rugby League Cares to the latest position to be available to provide support.

“Again, we have sought and received assurances that this position is temporary, and that substantial investment will be made into the club. This remains the desired outcome for all, ensuring that Salford Red Devils will complete the Betfred Super League season.”

At the time of writing on Thursday evening, there has been update regarding Sunday’s game between Salford and Wigan, so it is likely to go ahead as planned, 3pm kick-off.