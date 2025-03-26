Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan is currently on loan at Salford Red Devils | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in Round Six of Super League on Sunday afternoon

Wigan Warriors have allowed Salford Red Devils loanee Tiaki Chan to play against his parent club in Sunday’s Super League clash.

Chan joined the Red Devils from the Warriors on a rolling loan ahead of this season and has played in all but one of Salford’s games so far, making six appearances for Paul Rowley’s side.

And with Salford struggling to field a 17-man matchday squad for Sunday’s trip to the Brick Community Stadium due to their current struggles, Wigan have allowed the France international forward to play against his parent club.

“He can,” Wigan coach Matt Peet replied when asked if Chan is allowed to play for Salford this Sunday.

“It’s our usual approach to not allow players to play who are on loan elsewhere; it’s just easier that way. You avoid any risk of injuries or coming together of any kind, but with the current circumstances, we decided to let Tiaki play, which is good for him and helps Salford a little bit.

“Tiaki has got a lot of friends here at Wigan, he is a very popular member of this squad and we look forward to catching up with him after the game.”

Wigan head into their clash with Salford aiming to return to winning ways, with the Warriors having suffered back-to-back defeats to Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup and Super League respectively.

Asked how important it is to bounce back this week, Peet replied: “Regardless, we could have won that (Leeds) game by two points and we’d want to improve, so we’ll look at the performance, and there are some clear areas where we want to improve, some areas we want to build on, and that’s the way we’ll approach it, not particularly different because we didn’t win.”

Win or lose, it’s common for Peet to say his side will learn lessons after games, and it is no different this week, with a focus put on both sides of the ball as they prepare to host Salford.

“Some fundamentals of the game,” Peet said when asked of the lessons learned from last Saturday’s loss at Leeds. “Nothing overly complicated, we thought our defence in certain areas, particularly in the first half, could’ve been better and, with the ball, having a little bit more composure when opportunities do present themselves, being a bit more patient so that’s what we’ll get after.”