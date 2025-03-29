Salford Red Devils players at the Salford Community Stadium | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Salford Red Devils have named a 17-man squad to face Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon

Salford Red Devils have officially named a 17-man squad to face Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Red Devils announced the signing of St Helens youngster Jonny Vaughan, who has been linked with a move to Wigan from next season onwards, on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who can play back-row or centre, has linked up with Paul Rowley’s side ahead of Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

And earlier this week, the Salford club signed young forward George Hill on a one-month loan deal from Castleford Tigers, which was part of Brad Singleton’s transfer the opposite way.

Wigan have allowed Tiaki Chan to play for Salford on Sunday, with the France international forward having joined Rowley’s Reds from Matt Peet’s Warriors on a rolling loan deal ahead of this season.

Salford 17-man squad: Ryan Brierley, Kallum Watkins, Joe Shorrocks, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, Matty Foster, Kai Morgan, Nathan Connell, Tiaki Chan, Jimmy Shields, Josh Wagstaffe, Finley Yates, George Hill, Jonny Vaughan.

Wigan 21-man squad: Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

Meanwhile, Salford’s players received their March salaries on Friday afternoon - with payroll late for the second month in a row.

Salford’s personnel are ordinarily paid on the last Thursday of every month - though contractual stipulations state that they do not have to be paid until the last day of the month which, in this instance, is Monday. It was reported the players received payment on Friday afternoon, 48 hours before their Round Six clash with Wigan.

The Red Devils remain under Rugby Football League-imposed special measures and salary cap sustainability limits, which will remain in place this weekend against Wigan.