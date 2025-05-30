Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Brad O’Neill admits previewing struggling Salford Red Devils is a ‘tricky one’, with the mindset being to simply ‘focus on ourselves’ in Friday’s clash.

The Warriors head into the Round 13 Super League match at the Salford Community Stadium as overwhelming favourites, with Matt Peet’s side having won their seven matches, whilst the Red Devils are rooted to the bottom of the table, with just one win from their 12 matches so far, having been blighted by off-field financial issues before a ball was kicked this season.

Asked what he is expecting from Salford on Friday night, O’Neill replied: “I feel like it’s a tricky one with Salford because they are going through quite a tough time.

“I see some of their players from time to time and I know quite a few of their players as well, and it’s obviously a tough time for them, but Salford have always been that team that can turn up on their day and throw anything at you, so I feel like we’ve got to be prepared for them to throw anything.

“But I feel like it’s a game for us to focus on ourselves, players individually to be at their standard come Friday night, and hopefully we can go out there and get the job done.”

Meanwhile, O’Neill is close pals with a couple of players currently plying their trade with Salford, including Tiaki Chan, who is currently on loan at the Red Devils, and Warriors academy product Joe Shorrocks.

O’Neill continued: “Joe Shoz was here for a while. If I see Chris Hill, I’ll always speak to him, and I see Paul Rowley (out and about) quite a few times. Just in general, I would say I’d speak to most people I see, but Shoz and Tiaki are probably up there (with the Salford personnel I’m closest to).”

Meanwhile, Wigan are in a healthy spot, sitting second in the Super League table, just two points behind leaders Hull KR, but with a superior points difference, with the Warriors aiming for their eighth straight victory this weekend.

“I feel like for myself it is about testing myself against the best in the competition in the past six or seven games that we’ve had,” O’Neill continued. “I feel like it has been tested, I enjoy the physical part of the game, and so do most of the lads here at Wigan, so I’ve really enjoyed it and enjoyed playing week-to-week.

“It’s been quite a challenge for me, I know we’ve got a break coming up with the Challenge Cup final, but I’m looking forward to this Salford game coming up as well.”