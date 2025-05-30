Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors Super League fixture to go ahead as planned

Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Salford Red Devils’ players have now been paid for month of May, meaning tonight’s game against Wigan Warriors will go ahead as planned.

Salford’s squad have now received their salaries for the month of May. According to All Out Rugby League, the players received their wages on Friday morning ahead of their Round 13 match against Wigan Warriors on Friday evening.

The report from All Out Rugby League states that on Wednesday, Salford’s players were told that they would be paid, but that there was a possibility they wouldn’t receive it on Thursday, when players have routinely been paid by the club over the years. However, they have now received their wages for the month of May, meaning Friday night’s game at the Salford Community Stadium will definitely go ahead, with Paul Rowley’s side taking on Matt Peet’s reigning champions, 8pm kick-off.

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors team news

Wigan coach Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad. The Warriors will be without key duo Sam Walters and Luke Thompson, with the front-rowers suffering injury blows in their 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France last Saturday.

Walters is facing around three months in the treatment room with a broken fibula, whilst England international Thompson sustained two broken ribs, which are expected to sideline him for a short-term spell. Walters and Thompson are replaced in Peet’s 21-man squad by homegrown props Harvey Makin and Kian McDermott.

Makin has actually spent time on loan with Salford this season, making five appearances for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils. Meanwhile, McDermott has played seven times for London Broncos in the Championship this season via dual-registration. Should either Makin or McDermott feature against Salford on Friday night, it would mark their first-team debuts for Wigan.

Meanwhile, Tyler Dupree is likely to return for Wigan against his former club Salford, with the England international having been the 18th man in Perpignan last weekend. Harvie Hill could also come back into the fold, with the young Cumbrian prop having scored a hat-trick for the reserves last weekend.

Academy products Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas could also feature, having been part of Peet’s 21 that travelled to the south of France, but didn’t feature in the matchday 17.

As for Salford, coach Rowley has only named an 18-man squad. Makin has, of course, come out of their squad and returned to parent club Wigan, whilst young forward Tiaki Chan, who is on loan from Wigan, has been allowed to face his parent club this weekend.

The Red Devils are without halfback Kai Morgan and hooker Sam Davis from their side that lost 72-10 at Wakefield Trinity last time out. Meanwhile, Joe Bullock returns for the Red Devils following a short loan stint at Barrow Raiders in the Championship, with youngsters Charlie Glover and Sam Hill available for selection.

Salford: Ryan Brierley, Nene Macdonald, Sam Stone, Joe Shorrocks, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Harvey Wilson, Kai Morgan, Nathan Connell, Charlie Glover, Tiaki Chan, Jonny Vaughan, Toby Warren, Sam Hill.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Kian McDermott.

The Round 13 Super League clash takes place at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.