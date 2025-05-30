Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has opted to rotate his squad for their clash with Salford Red Devils on Friday evening, handing out a debut to academy product Kian McDermott.

Peet has made a total of five changes to his side that won 48-0 against Catalans Dragons in the south of France last Saturday, with Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill and McDermott coming into the squad, with the latter making his first-team debut for the Warriors after being promoted to the first-team ahead of this season.

The quintet replace Jake Wardle, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Luke Thompson and Liam Farrell in the 17-man matchday squad.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of positional changes in Peet’s side, including Ethan Havard moving into the second-row from his usual position of prop. Bevan French starts on the bench, with young gun Farrimond coming into the halves alongside Harry Smith.

As for Salford, coach Paul Rowley has made two changes to his side, who went down to a 72-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last time out. Harvey Makin was recalled by his parent club Wigan earlier this week, and is 18th man for Peet’s side. Nene Macdonald also comes out of the Salford squad through illness.

Joe Bullock comes back in for the Red Devils following a short loan spell in the Championship with Barrow Raiders, whilst youngster Sam Hill starts on the wing.

Salford: Nathan Connell; Sam Hill, Jonny Vaughan, Sam Stone, Chris Hankinson; Esan Marsters, Ryan Brierley; Jack Ormondroyd, Kai Morgan, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Joe Shorrocks, Harvey Wilson. Subs: Justin Sangare, Charlie Glover, Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren.

Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Adam Keighran, Zach Eckersley, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Kian McDermott. 18th man: Harvey Makin.

The Round 13 match takes place at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.