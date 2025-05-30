Bernard Platt

Young winger Jacob Douglas scored a hat-trick to help Wigan Warriors secure their eighth win in a row, having eased past struggling Salford Red Devils 46-6 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors were 22-0 up at the break, with Jai Field and Jacob Douglas both bagging braces in the first half. Wigan posted further tries in the second half through Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Douglas and Jack Farrimond to seal a comfortable 46-6 victory.

Team News

Peet made a total of fives changes to his side that won 48-0 against Catalans Dragons in the south of France last Saturday. Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill and Kian McDermott came into the matchday squad, with the latter making his first-team debut for his hometown club after being promoted into the first-team ahead of this season. The quintet replaced Jake Wardle, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Luke Thompson and Liam Farrell in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of positional changes in Peet’s side, including Ethan Havard moving into the second-row from his usual position of prop. Bevan French starts on the bench, with young gun Farrimond coming into the halves alongside Harry Smith.

As for Salford, coach Paul Rowley made two changes to his side, who went down to a 72-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last time out. Harvey Makin was recalled by his parent club Wigan, earlier this week, and was the 18th man for Peet’s side. Nene Macdonald also comes out of the Salford squad through illness.

Joe Bullock came back in for the Red Devils following a short loan spell in the Championship with Barrow Raiders, whilst youngster Sam Hill started on the wing.

Match report

Wigan got off to a flying start as Jai Field opened the scoring inside seven minutes, racing 70 metres to touch down, with Adam Keighran adding the extras to put his side in a 6-0 lead.

The Warriors extended their lead 10 minutes later as Field sent it down the right to youngster Douglas who dived over in the corner. Keighran couldn’t convert, but Wigan were 10-0 to the good.

Peet’s side got their third try of the night on the half hour mark as Keighran made a flying break down the right edge to kick it inside, with speedster Field racing onto it to score. Keighran’s conversion was on target, with the score 16-0 in Wigan’s favour.

The Warriors took a 22-0 advantage into the half-time interval thanks to Douglas going over for his second on the back of a tremendous break from Farrimond. Keighran converted.

Wigan were in control throughout, and they stretched their lead further in the 50th minute as Liam Marshall made a bbreak down the left wing before assisting the supporting Zach Eckersley, who went over. Keighran added the extras to put his side 28-0 in front.

In the 51st minute, McDermott entered the field to make his first-team debut for his hometown club in front of a loud applause from the travelling Warriors faithful.

Keighran got on the scoresheet himself in the 54th minute as he charged onto a sublime pass from Smith. Keighran converted his own effort, with the champions in a comfortable 34-0 lead after 55 minutes.

Douglas completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, with Keighran’s boot taking the score up to 40-0 with 15 minutes left to play.

Salford scored a consolation try in the 76th minute as Joe Shorrocks burst through the centre of the Wigan defence to send the supporting Nathan Connell over in front of the Salford fans. Chris Hankinson added the extras.

But it was Wigan who had the last say on the game, with Jack Farrimond darting over the line following a break from Douglas. Keighran kicked his seventh goal from eight attempts, which wrapped up a comfortable 46-6 win for Wigan, their eighth win in a row.

Salford: Nathan Connell; Sam Hill, Jonny Vaughan, Sam Stone, Chris Hankinson; Esan Marsters, Ryan Brierley; Jack Ormondroyd, Kai Morgan, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Joe Shorrocks, Harvey Wilson. Subs: Justin Sangare, Charlie Glover, Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren.

Tries: Connell Goals: Hankinson 1/1

Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Adam Keighran, Zach Eckersley, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Kian McDermott. 18th man: Harvey Makin.

Tries: Field (2), Douglas (3), Eckersley, Keighran, Farrimond Goals: Keighran 7/8

Wigan have a week off next week due to the Challenge Cup final taking place at Wembley Stadium next weekend. The Warriors are back in action on June 14 against Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury.