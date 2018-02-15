Sam Burgess answers those rumours linking him with Wigan Warriors

Sam Burgess has spoken about speculation linking him with a move to Wigan.

Earlier this week, Warriors boss Shaun Wane told reporters how the England superstar “made me a few promises” if he decided to return to Super League.

Wane travelled to Bath to meet the dual-code international before he returned to Australia with Souths.

Burgess, 29, told the Yorkshire Post: “He’s made a few headlines with that, I think, Waney!

“He came down and gave me a few beers, he tried feeding me a few and then we were shaking hands on a few promises.

“But I am happy where I’m at the moment.

“I do love Waney, though. I think he’s a great coach, has done a fantastic job with the players at Wigan and it’ll be interesting to see how the game goes on the weekend.”

Burgess won’t be facing Wigan in Saturday’s exhibition game against Souths.

But he represented the Rabbitohs at a captain’s Q&A function in Coogee.

Warriors’ twitter feed quoted him as saying he would “love to have a crack at Super League again at some point, and win the Grand Final.”

Burgess has again stressed he is happy in Sydney and Warriors’ rugby executive Kris Radlinski confirmed no official talks had taken place with the former Bradford forward.

He backed Wigan’s bold decision to take a game against Hull FC on the road, and to organise the ‘international doubleheader’ at ANZ Stadium which sees Hull FC face St George Illawarra.

“We’ve had Wigan fans and Hull FC fans at training in the past week and a half so it’s fantastic seeing all the supporters over here in Australia,” he continued.

“It’s a nice chance for English fans to come out here, also for the players, as what an opportunity to play over here, and see how much the game is followed.

“It’s a great opportunity, especially for the young guys.”