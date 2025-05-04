Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess said he was proud of his side’s effort despite going down to defeat against Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors led 12-4 at the break before finishing 22-20 winners at the full-time hooter, with Jai Field, Bevan French, Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran all getting on the scoresheet for Matt Peet’s side.

Burgess was certainly down on troops, with George Williams (ankle), Marc Sneyd (eye), Matty Ashton (failed HIA), Toby King (groin) and Danny Walker (knee) unavailable through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously proud of the effort,” said Burgess. “I thought we didn’t start great, we missed a couple of opportunities as well. On reflection, when we go through the game, we’ll probably be a bit disappointed, but one thing you can’t question is the commitment to each other and bravery to stay in the contest.

“If Stef (Ratchford) kicked that goal (at the end), it probably would have become a contest, and we would have changed the way we attack the last set. The boys have got to make a decision. We were always behind. I never really thought we had the game because we were always chasing, but we were always in it, and I thought we had a good chance for the majority of the game.

“We had a great week in preparation. There was plenty of energy in practice, and we embraced the challenge earlier in the week. We knew Danny was going to be missing early in the week, so it allowed us to get some good practice without him and let Oli (Leyland) and Stef get some combination stuff with Oli and Duft (Matt Dufty), so practice this week was actually really fun. We had some problem solving to do as a group, but we were scratchy tonight, there were a few areas we’ll be disappointed with.”

Burgess also provided an update on Danny Walker, who is facing at least a couple of months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s going to be out for a while, he’s going to be out for about 10 weeks, I think, so it’s unfortunate,” said Burgess.

“He’s booked in for surgery, so if that goes ahead, it’s 10 to 12 weeks. It’s unfortunate for Danny, but we’ll just get on with it and keep marching forward. We’ll look forward to welcoming him back later in the year.”

Warrington lost back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon for the second half against Wigan, but Burgess hopes he will be okay to face Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup semi-finals next Sunday.

“Lachie didn’t make the second half, but I think he’ll be alright next week, but I think we’re okay,” Burgess added.

Warrington will have winger Matty Ashton back available for selection, though, provided he passes his return-to-play concussion protocols.