Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess insists his side are going to be ‘up for the challenge’ against Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend, despite a crippling injury list.

The Wire were already going to be missing their first-choice halfbacks George Williams (ankle) and Marc Sneyd (fractured eye socket) for Sunday’s match at St James’ Park, but they will also be without hooker Danny Walker, as per Warrington Guardian.

Walker had been filling in at stand-off in the absence of Williams, but he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Wire are also going to be without Matty Ashton (failed HIA) and Toby King (groin).

The good news for Warrington is that hooker Sam Powell and back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon are expected to feature despite both suffering dislocated fingers in last week’s win over St Helens, whilst outside-back Arron Lindop will return just three weeks after undergoing surgery following a broken jaw.

It is a next man up mentality for Warrington heading into Sunday’s clash with the reigning Super League champions, and Burgess insists his side will be up for the challenge against a ‘great’ Wigan side.

“We’ve been tested a couple of times with injuries, but this is probably as thin as we’ve been,” said Burgess.

“It’s in crucial positions as well with George Williams, Leon Hayes, Marc Sneyd, Danny Walker, Cai Taylor-Wray. Then you’ve got Toby King and Matty Ashton as well – that’s a fair chunk of a team and in key positions.

“It’s going to test our coaching and our ability to adjust on the run as a group, but we’re excited for it and we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re going up against Wigan, who are a great side, and they’re going to test us out, but we’re going to be up for the challenge.”

Wigan are going to be overwhelming favourites heading into Magic Weekend, but Burgess is confident his side can produce a good performance against the adversity.

“I think people have been writing us off for a few weeks, which is okay,” Burgess added.

“We’re learning some great lessons as a group right now, and once we come out of this injury bubble we seem to be in, we’ll be in much better order.

“We’ll have figured some things out and will have found different ways in which to play as a team and compete.

“We’ve snatched a couple of wins and have been in some tight contests that we’ve been on the wrong side of, so we’ve got to minimise the pressure we put on ourselves, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”