Sam Tomkins: I can get to the best I’ve been, no problem.

Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins feels he has yet to reach his peak as he prepares for a potentially career-defining season.

Tomkins burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old in 2008 with five tries on his debut and he made his England bow the following year after earning a place in the Super League Dream Team.

He was a Dream Team regular until his move to NRL club New Zealand Warriors in 2014, but he has struggled with injuries since returning to Wigan two years ago.

“I’ve got plenty of improvement in me,” said Tomkins, who is expected to feature heavily at half-back and take on the goal-kicking role this year.

“I’ve had some brilliant seasons and some average ones due to injury.

“I’m fully fit now and feel I can get to the best I’ve been, no problem.

“The sort of rugby I was playing in 2012, 2013 and 2014, I felt I was going really well and then I’ve had two major injuries after being really lucky with them.

“It happens but I think I’m a strong enough character to get over that.

“I’ve had a full pre-season and the body feels good so touch wood I’ll be out there healthy for the full year.”

One of Tomkins’ goals for 2018 is securing an international recall after missing out on a place in England’s squad for the recent World Cup.

“I would have loved to have played a part in it,” said the 28-year-old, who won the last of his 23 caps in 2014.

“I got to watch it as a fan but you’ve got to be frustrated when you were in contention to be selected and weren’t picked. I’m determined to play well enough this year that I have to be picked.

“I’ve been there and done it before - I’ve toured Australia and New Zealand and played in a World Cup over here - so I’ve been very lucky and I’m grateful for the England caps I’ve got, 20-odd of them.

“But all that does is make you want 20-odd more.”

Wigan open their Super League season at Salford next Friday, motivated by the frustration of a sixth-placed finish in 2017.

“We undersold ourselves last year and were disappointed,” said Tomkins.

“We’ve looked back at games and seen where we’ve gone wrong. We weren’t to the standards we set ourselves so we’ve got a few wrongs to right this year.

“We’re lucky, we’re used to playing in finals and semi-finals so to watch them was gutting.

“But hopefully that can give us that fire this year to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”