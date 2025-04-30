Sam Walters on the charge for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

Towering forward Sam Walters is a massive asset for Wigan Warriors and is reaping the rewards of years of hard work and dedication, according to his teammate Kruise Leeming, who knows him more than most.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walters is in stunning form, having transitioned into playing more in the middle this season, chalking up huge numbers in attack and defence for the reigning Super League champions. The 6ft 7in forward has averaged 44 tackles and 16 carries per match over the last three games in which he has started, with 114 metres made on average.

Wigan coach Matt Peet handed Walters his first league start in their win at Hull KR three weeks ago, and has certainly stepped up in the absence of Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeming has witnessed Walters’ rise first-hand, having played together for Leeds Rhinos for several years before moving over to Wigan together ahead of the 2024 season.

“I think he deserves it first and foremost,” Leeming told Wigan Today on Walters’ form.

“Everything that he does away from the game, the way he looks after himself physically, he had a bit of a tough period right at the start when he first came to the club in terms of minutes and playing, playing a couple of reserve games, so I think he deserves (what he is getting now).

“He’s a great player, he’s shown that for a number of years now. Wigan wouldn’t have offered him a contract from Leeds if they didn’t see what potential he has and the way he played in the backend of his stint when he was coming from Leeds. He is a good mate of mine is Sam, I loved playing with him at Leeds and I love playing with him at Wigan, it’s so nice to see somebody who deserves it and puts so much effort into their craft, reaping the rewards of what he’s sown for a couple of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been great for us as a team, what a massive asset he is, a big, rangy handful to tackle every time he runs it in, it’s great for players like me to play on the back of that and we seem to have that strike all over the place so long may that continue.

“I’m just really happy for him, he’s a great lad, really down to earth and works hard, how can you not like someone reaping the rewards of that?”

Leeming believes Wigan’s culture is one of the main reasons why Peet’s side have enjoyed so much success in recent years, winning the last six major trophies available to them.

“Sam is a good lad and I think that’s what we have at Wigan, that’s why we all get on,” Leeming added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a massive reason why we’ve had so much success because we all want to get better for each other, we all like each other’s company, we enjoy spending time together and that breeds a lot of relationships that maybe you’d be forgiven for not having.

“It’s a job at the end of the day, we do enjoy it, but sometimes there are difficult personalities to deal with, but we don’t have any of them at Wigan, and that’s what makes everything that much more enjoyable.

“You want to work harder for your mate because you have got that deeper connection with them and you do things outside of rugby together, which we don’t need to do, but we want to do, because we’ve got genuine friendships there and that’s only going to stand us in good stead for the future and I think it’s something that’s massively important in terms of your culture and getting success.”