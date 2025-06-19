Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters admits the fact that he and his partner are settled in the town was a ‘big factor’ in why he committed his long-term future to the Super League champions.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old forward was already contracted to the Warriors until the end of 2026, but he has now signed a new deal that will see him remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 campaign.

Walters has made 28 appearances for Wigan since arriving on a three-year contract from Leeds Rhinos ahead of last season, and played his part in helping Matt Peet’s side clinch a historic Grand Slam last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking exclusively to Wigan Post about his new deal, Walters provided insight into why it was a fairly easy decision to sign extended terms with the reigning Super League champions.

“I came here obviously on a three-year deal, but to only do 18 months and then get a new deal, it shows the club plans for the future,” said Walters. “I feel like me signing that deal shows that I want to be here as well, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I still feel like I’ve got loads to develop. I feel like I have developed since I’ve come here, but I feel like this is going to be the best place for my future.

“I was playing decent rugby (until I got injured), so I feel like the club must have seen my potential there. Obviously, when a player comes into their last year of the deal, it can be quite scary for the club, so they just came to me, tried to get something done early on in the season, and it took a little bit of time to get it over the line, but both sides are really happy and I’m looking forward to the next few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another big factor in committing his long-term future to the Warriors was the fact that he and his partner are settled into life in the Wigan area.

“Last year I was in Stockton Heath, and this year I moved over to Wigan,” Walters continued.

“I was in Stockton Heath, but I couldn’t be doing with the travel, so now I’ve just moved up to Swinley with my missus, she loves it as well, and we’re both settled, so I feel like she played a big factor in me staying.

“My missus is from Altrincham. We met in Leeds and then I brought up down here, she’d never been to Wigan before either but she’s settled here, taken to it, it’s her home now and it’s a home for me, and I just want to keep growing as a person and as a player as well.”