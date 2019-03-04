Samy Kibula one of seven Wigan Warriors players in Championship action

Sam Kibula started in the second-row in his first game on loan for Dewsbury.

The towering forward, who has joined the Rams for a month, couldn't prevent the side going down 22-17 to a star-studded Toronto Wolfpack.

Kibula, who made his debut last season, is one of several players who have been sent on loan because they are too old for the Under-19s, and plans for a revived reserves league didn't get off the ground.

Callum Field, who is also at Dewsbury for a month, came off the bench in their loss to the promotion-chasing Wolfpack.

Four Wigan players were in the Swinton side edged out 18-16 by Halifax.

Halfback Harry Smith, who is on loan at the Lions, kicked two goals.

Chris Hankinson, Liam Forsyth and Josh Ganson all figured on dual-registration - which operates like a week-to-week loan arrangement.

Josh Woods started at halfback as Leigh went down 9-8 to York. Woods is on a season-long loan with the Centurions.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sam Grant was in the London Skolars side beaten 48-12 by Newcastle in League One.