Sarginson has ‘killed it’ in training

Dan Sarginson “butchered everyone” during his first week back with Wigan.

The centre, known for his work-rate, has already convinced Shaun Wane he made the right decision to bring him back to the club. “He killed everything at our training camp in Wales,” said Wane.

“Metres, speed, endurance.. he butchered everyone.

“Tom Davies was upset – he was number two!

“I picked Sarge up from the airport last Saturday afternoon, and he wanted me to drive him to the gym. I said, ‘I’m not sitting in Orrell while you do a weights session’ – we’d been in that morning and were going to Wales the day after!

“But that’s Sarge. He’s super-competitive and that’s why all the players love him.”

Wane revealed Sarginson, who left at the end of 2016 to move to the NRL, has taken a pay-cut to return to Wigan on a two-year deal.

Asked would he have earned more staying at Gold Coast Titans, where he was under contract for 2018, Wane replied: “Without a shadow of a doubt, and other clubs were after him, too.

“But money isn’t everything, you’ve got to like your job and he absolutely loves it here.”

The former London Bronco has been signed as a replacement for Anthony Gelling, whose departure has not been confirmed.