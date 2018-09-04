Sarginson may play for Wigan Warriors just days after family tragedy

Dan Sarginson has asked to play for Wigan on Thursday, just days after the sudden death of his younger brother.

The centre has been included in the Warriors’ 19-man squad for the clash against Wakefield.

Dom Manfredi has not played a senior game in two years

Sarginson, 25, is grieving the death of younger brother Adam last weekend.

The club’s executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Dan has made the decision to make himself available for Thursday’s game, but we will continue to monitor his situation as we have a duty of care to him as one of our players. He has our full support throughout this extremely difficult time.”

Elsewhere, Dom Manfredi is on course to make his return to action more than two years since his last top-level game.

He has played two reserve games recently since recovering from a serious knee injury.

Sam Tomkins is also set to figure after withdrawing for the 30-10 win against St Helens last Friday.

Wigan’s 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

