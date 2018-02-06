Sean O’Loughlin: Wigan Warriors not in Australia just to put on a show

Sean O’Loughlin doesn’t expect Wigan and Hull FC to change their game-plans despite being under the spotlight in Australia.

There is a lot of intrigue in the first Super League game ever to be staged outside Europe.

Many neutrals are expected to join the thousands of English supporters at Wollongong’s Win Stadium for Saturday’s televised showdown.

O’Loughlin is hoping they can help showcase the competition’s strengths – but won’t feel pressure to throw the ball around any more than usual!

He said: “We’re not there to entertain, we’re there to beat Hull. In trying to do that, hopefully we showcase what we’re about and put a show on that people enjoy.

“Ourselves and Hull have had some tough battles over the years.

“If we showcase that, we’ll do ourselves and Super League proud.” Wigan’s expansive attack impressed fans in their opening day 40-12 win at Salford last Friday night.

O’Loughlin, 35, missed the game as he nursed a calf injury, but is expected to be back in the side to lead out his hometown club.

He admits he is unsure whether he is heading into his final season as a player.

“I’ll take it year by year, and see how I feel and if I can still contribute,” he said.

“I’ve achieved a lot but I’m still hungry to play on.”

O’Loughlin yesterday took part in a press conference overlooking the beach.

He only left Australia with the rest of England’s World Cup squad in early December, while he also headed Down Under last May for a Test against Samoa.

He added: “Unless you play in the internationals you don’t get to have experiences like this very often, and for the lads who haven’t been to Australia before, it’s a great experience for them.”

Kick-off is 8.45am UK time, and the game is live on Sky Sports.