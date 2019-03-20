Shaun Edwards 'needs time to think' over his future with Wigan Warriors

Shaun Edwards has broken his silence on his future after revealing last weekend he has not signed a contract to coach Wigan Warriors from 2020.

And fans may find out this week if the club legend will take charge from coach Adrian Lam as stated last August when the pair were unveiled at a press conference, as he takes "time to think" about his future.

The Wales defence coach made the comments after picking-up the 50th winner’s medal of his career by helping his side to the Six Nations Grand Slam, prompting Wigan to release a short statement on Monday to say they were trying to contact Edwards to clarify his intentions.

"I’m not going to answer any questions at the moment,” Edwards, who goes on holiday, told talkSPORT.

“I need to come down to earth.

"It’s like having five Challenge Cup finals on the bounce being in the Six Nations because of the size of crowd etc.

“I need time to think and evaluate my situation.”

But the 52-year-old says fans won’t be kept waiting for long for an answer.

“I’m going to speak to Wigan over the next few days," he continued

"I actually haven’t signed a contract with Wigan but I’ve been conversing with the chairman and we’ll probably make a press statement over the next few days."