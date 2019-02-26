Shaun Edwards on "when and if" he takes over at Wigan Warriors

Shaun Edwards has once again been vague about "when and if" he will take charge of Wigan in a fresh interview.

The club legend signed a three-year deal to take charge of his the reigning Super League champions at the end of this year, with Adrian Lam holding the role until then.

But last month he described joining Warriors as "an option" and - during a new interview with the Today programme on BBC Radio Four yesterday - Edwards again suggested the move home after the rugby union World Cup is not set in stone.

"If you live in Wigan, trust me, the pressure of coaching Wigan rugby league with the history of the club, it's very intense," he said. "It means a lot to the people of Wigan. When and if that challenge comes along I'll be ready to try to answer that challenge."

Earlier, he made it clear he wants a long career in coaching - back in the 15-a-side code - and spoke of his admiration of Bill Belichick, who recently won a Superbowl with New England Patriots at the age of 66, and Sir Alex Ferguson who managed into his 70s.

"If I do a year or two in Wigan or whatever, there's plenty of time to come back to rugby union," he said. "I love coaching and I'm privileged to have a job I enjoy doing.

"I never take coaching for granted. The fact I'm involved in a Six Nations is something I treasure. I'd like to be involved again."

Before the Six Nations started, Edwards gave an interview he which he said he would step aside if Adrian Lam was a success this season.

At the time, chairman Ian Lenagan told Wigantoday.net: "Shaun has kept us up to date and we talk regularly. And if Adrian Lam wins every trophy available then that would be a nice dilemma for Shaun, Adrian and Wigan to have.

"We will all do the right thing by the Wigan club."