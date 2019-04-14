Shaun Edwards rejects Wigan Warriors to stay with Wales RU - reports

Shaun Edwards has back-flipped on his decision to return to hometown club Wigan and will stay with Wales RU, according to reports today.



The Sunday Times claims he will extend his 11-year spell as defence coach with the Welsh national set-up, having also rejected an offer from Wasps.

Edwards last week said he had yet to reach a decision on his future, having been given time by Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan to assess his options.

But the newspaper today reported talks between Edwards and WRU are at the "final stages" and he has agreed in principle to continue after the World Cup.

If true, his decision will leave Wigan hunting a new head coach for 2020.

Adrian Lam is here on a one-year deal and may be one candidate if both parties are happy to extend the arrangement.

Lam appeared with Edwards at a DW Stadium press conference last summer announcing their appointments as successors to Shaun Wane.

But Edwards had already cast doubts on whether he would take up the position before revealing, after the Six Nations, he hadn't signed a contract and put himself firmly in the show window.

Lenagan later admitted he only had a "handshake" arrangement with Edwards and while he took some criticism for that, many Wigan fans have voiced their disappointed at Edwards for changing his mind - and the way he managed the U-turn - having previously spoken of his desire to return to the club where he cast his legacy as a player.

Those same supporters will be hoping the Edwards saga is formally concluded soon as Wigan attempt to put their season on track - they host St Helens this Good Friday.

