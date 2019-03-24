Shaun Edwards says he has "huge respect" for Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan

Shaun Edwards has spoke about his "huge respect" for Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan - while discussing the convenience a coaching role with England RU would provide.

In an interview with the Sunday Times today, Edwards ​reflects on his time with Six Nations winners Wales.

But he gave little away in terms of where his future may lie, sidestepping speculation linking him with a role with England - although admitting it would be convenient, given he lives in Chiswick, west London.

"On mate, unless you get an offer from someone it is all just hypothetical, isn't it?" he said.

"But it's true Twickenham is just down the road, much closer than Wales, I could get the tube there."

On Friday, Lenagan says he would not hold Edwards to his oral agreement to succeed Adrian Lam at the end of this year. He has given Edwards more time to consider his options,

"Please write that I have huge respect for what Ian has done at Wigan," said Edwards.

The article, written by respected journalist David Walsh, reports "there was talk that Edwards would return to Wigan" in the autumn - not mentioning the ex-Great Britain captain appeared at a press conference at the DW Stadium welcoming him home.