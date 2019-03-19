Shaun Edwards-Wigan Warriors saga: Adrian Lam insists his focus is on getting a win

Adrian Lam has reiterated his sole focus is on the 'here and now' as the saga with Shaun Edwards rumbles on.

Wigan haven't commented since yesterday's brief statement in which they said they have tried to contact Edwards to discover his "intentions".

The implications for Lam are obvious; he was appointed on a one-year deal to hold the fort until Edwards was due to arrive once his Wales RU commitments finished.

"I talk to the club all the time and this is ongoing, they need to get to the bottom of it," said Lam. "As the current coach I'm not sure where it's at, I'm sure they'll keep me up to date."

Asked whether he had discussed extending his stay beyond this season, he added: "They haven't brought it up, but my focus as a coach is get a win and getting us on a roll.

"I truly believe when we get a win we'll put a few together."

Joe Burgess is on course to end his 11-month absence with a knee injury when Wigan head to Salford on Sunday looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Dom Manfredi may also return from a teeth injury - he has another check on Thursday - while Ben Flower missed training today, but is expected to return.