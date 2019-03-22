Shaun Edwards-Wigan Warriors saga: How the manic week unfolded

Wigan's statement tonight is the latest development in a hectic few days since Shaun Edwards cast serious doubt on whether he would return to his hometown club. Here is how it unfolded...

Sunday: Shaun Edwards reveals he has not signed a contract with Wigan and will be a free agent once his commitments to Wales finish later this year.

"I haven't signed a contract with anybody yet," he said. "As it stands, come the end of the World Cup I'm unemployed.

"I agreed with Wigan and thought we would sign a contract. But then Wigan said, 'it's OK, we'll sign one later', and I thought that was unusual. And that was nine months ago. I agreed to go to Wigan, but I never signed a contract. I'll consider all offers, league, union."

Monday: The Times reports a deal is in place for Edwards to join Wasps.

But the newspaper says no deal has been signed as he waits to see if England RU are interested in taking him on board.

Monday: Wigan issue a brief statement, saying that since Edwards' comments about his contractual situation, "We have been seeking dialogue with Shaun directly since Sunday to clarify to Wigan his intentions."

Tuesday: Current coach Adrian Lam was asked at his weekly press conference whether Wigan had spoken to him about possibly extending his stay if Edwards doesn't take over.

"They haven't brought it up, but my focus as a coach is get a win and getting us on a roll," he said.

Tuesday: Incoming Wales coach Wayne Pivac admitted he was "disappointed" with Edwards' remarks he was going in a different direction when he takes over after the World Cup.

"Shaun was the first person I spoke with," said Pivac, adding: "Shaun singed with Wigan and that put paid to the discussions going any further."

Wednesday: Edwards spoke to talkSPORT radio and said he needed "time to evaluate my situation."

He added: "I'm not going to answer any questions at the moment. I need to come down to earth (after the Six Nations win)."

Thursday: Wales RU chief executive Martyn Phillips admits they could offer Edwards a job if talks with Wigan Warriors are unsuccessful.

"If Shaun is saying he’s potentially open to other things, and I genuinely don’t know where he really is with Wigan, that’s a conversation we would want to have with him," he said.

Friday: Wigan issue a 6pm statement in which chairman Ian Lenagan admitted he had only a handshake agreement with Edwards to take over.

He said he took "full responsibility" for saying he had a signed contract but said it was immaterial, in that he would not have stopped the Wales RU defence coach from staying in union if he wanted.

"During our conversations, Shaun asked for more time to consider his options. I agreed to his request and fully understand his reasons for doing so," said Lenagan. “It is obvious we need to clear up this situation as quickly as possible in a dignified manner for the best interests of Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club and Shaun.

"It is proving to be a difficult and emotive situation for us all to navigate, but I am determined to provide our loyal fans with the clarity they deserve once Shaun has come to his decision. We will support whatever decision he reaches.”