Six Wigan Warriors players poised for academy Origin experience

Five Wigan Warriors youngsters have been named in the Lancashire academy squad for a three-match Origin series against their Yorkshire counterparts.

Umyla Hanley, the son of legend Ellery, is named for the first time in the Red Rose squad alongside Warriors team-mates Ethan Havard, Harry Rushton, Reece Hamlett and Sam Halsall.

They are joined by Jarrod O’Connor, the son of the former Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry, who recently joined Leeds Rhinos from Widnes Vikings, as well as Shevington's Jack Welsby, who plays at St Helens.

Halifax-raised Morgan Smithies, who has played in the Warriors' last two Super League matches, is included in the Yorkshire squad.

Wigan's Under-19s coach Shane Eccles will assist Ian Talbot while ex-Warrior Luke Robinson will coach the White Rose outfit.

The series begins at Castleford on Easter Saturday and the RFL hope to screen the series via its OurLeague app.

The second match of the series will be played at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium on Saturday May 18 as part of the Betfred Championship Summer Bash weekend, with the series concluding at Odsal on June 15.

There is an extra emphasis on the series this year given there are no academy internationals against southern hemisphere opposition.