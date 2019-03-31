Social media reaction: Wigan Warriors 42 Catalans Dragons 0

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction on social media after Wigan Warriors recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

‏@WxmRob: “Sent Catalans to bed and turned off the WiFi so they couldn’t play Fortnite. What a win!”

@PeterHutsonJone: “Good to have the two wingers back, they can only get better. Pleased for Sammut too as he's taken a lot of flak. Something to build on and I hope the younger players are kept in the side - no more Powell for me as Shorrocks adds a lot more.”

@FordyWigan: “Catalans were the worst I’ve seen since we beat Whitehaven 106 – 8.”

@Buzz337: “Boom were we that good, they that bad or a mixture of both? Good win though and hopefully it’ll start something of a habit.”

@Dazza2311:Not getting overexcited about beating Catalans at home albeit a great performance wiv a young pack. Cas n Shakey away next. 2 places we always struggle. If we win both them, crisis 100% over.”

@johnwatkinson: “Fantastic performance against a very strong team, win on Friday and the corner is definitely turned.”

@Lambo25111555: “There's no crisis still plenty of rugby be played. I saw more drop offs and players running back on the inside than I have for the last 5 or 6 years it was refreshing.”

@wiganrlfans: “Two weeks ago the prospect of Clubb, Hamlin, Greenwood & Clubb dropping out of 17 would have been panic time. Excellent today from start to finish. Catalan not great but our effort has demoralised them. We are into this season now off the little rally at Warrington.”

Bernie Cusick: “Fantastic. Well done to all the team. Well done Adrian lam. Belt in win sgIn today. Great defence too. Proud of you. Well done to the under 19s as well.”

Matt Swift Acoustic Gigs: “Maybe a lesson to our fans who wrote the team off. We are developing. Everything came good today. Keep the faith.”

Martin John: “Superb effort from start to finish, last weeks trys clearly gave us much needed confidence. The young lads Smithies & Byrne were class! Up The champs!”

Christine Holden: “2nd best match of the season after the Sts one at the beginning of the season(even though we lost that one)It wasn't the points on the board today for me,it was the fact I could see the defence had stepped up and the speed of play.”

Steve Ashcroft: “Finally.... hopefully this is where our season turns around!!”