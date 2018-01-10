‘Someone had wires crossed’ over Nuuausala future

The Australian coach who claimed he had agreed a deal to sign Frank-Paul Nuuausala has backed down in his pursuit of the Kiwi prop.

But he has left the door ajar for Nuuausala to still join the semi-pro’ Western Suburbs Rosellas when he has finished his stint in Super League.

Rosellas coach Matt Lantry met with Nuuausala in Newcastle just after Christmas and believed the former Sydney Roosters and Canberra forward was on board for this season after “agreeing to terms.”

Lantry told the Newcastle Herald that Nuuausala had returned to England to “finalise a few things at Wigan” - a report which caught both the Warriors, and Nuuausala’s own agent, by surprise.

The coach is still trying to get to the bottom of it all but said the club had acted in good faith throughout the talks, and was open to the ex-New Zealand international moving to the part-time outfit later in his career.

“The whole thing has probably become a little bit confusing from our point of view but at the end of the day, we appreciate and respect the fact that he is contracted to Wigan,” he told the Newcastle Herald.

“If nothing changes in that regard than of course, we won’t be pursuing it. We would certainly look at revisiting it at the end of his contract if Frank wants to continue his career.”

Nuuausala’s family has relocated to Newcastle and Wests had also lined up a job for the 30-year-old as part of a potential deal.

His agent Steve Gillis told the newspaper Nuuausala has two years remaining on his Wigan deal.

“I’m not sure how this stuff with Wests in Newcastle has come up but I’d say someone has their wires crossed,” he added.