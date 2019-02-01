St Helens 22 Wigan Warriors 12: Social media reaction

Here is a selection of fans' reaction to Wigan's opening day defeat at St Helens.

@ryantip92: “Joe bullock was outstanding tonight. Going to be a big player for Wigan this season. Fages and Roby were stand outs though. Great 1st game.”

@TREarnshaw: “There's a reason Hardaker has nine rugby league lives. Not many could play this well in a new team after such a long time out #SLStHWig”

@chivers1989: “Decent game that, both sides will improve. Some good hits and good tempo. Wigan gave 3 soft tries away and had enough chances, few wrong balls inside 20 but saints goal line D very good. #SLStHWig”

@DeanC2018: “Oh well at the end of the day its just a game isn't it, its hardly life & death so no real point in getting too upset about losing tonight, life goes on.....still sucks we lost tho lol #SLStHWig

@Leigh_DT: “Well, disappointing loss but a cracking game and frightening fitness and intensity on show from both sides. Positives were Bullock up front and Hardaker #SLStHWig”

@tombury89: “Despite losing I think we look alright, was unsure with the big loses but I'm confident we'll be up there #SLStHWig.”

@PaulDiki1989: “No panic. We'll finish at least top 3. Not bad for a first game.”

@LeytherMatt: “Weirdly I was more impressed with Wigan than I was Saints in that one. Bar the odd individual error, I’m not sure whether Saints can play much better than that whereas Wigan have got loads of room for improvement. #SLStHWig”