Wigan Warriors made it seven wins on the bounce thanks to an impressive 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

Wigan were 20-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries through Jai Field, Sam Walters and Liam Marshall. The Warriors scored a further five unanswered tries in the second half through Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Marshall, Bevan French and Harry Smith to wrap up an impressive 48-0 victory in Perpignan.

There were a number of impressive displays in the south of France, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the figures.

Liam Marshall

The 29-year-old winger was in fine form in the Perpignan sunshine, racking up an incredible 285 metres from 19 carries, which included an 80-metre intercept effort for one of his two tries. Marshall also registered two assists, two tackle busts and three clean breaks in an outstanding performance. No doubt he’ll be in Super League’s Team of the Week from Round 12.

Adam Keighran

The Australian centre scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award following a commanding performance on both sides of the ball. Keighran made 15 tackles, which included a beautifully timed shot on opposite number Reimis Smith. He was also very good with his trusty left boot, too, successfully kicking eight goals from nine attempts.

Bevan French

Superstar French delivered a mature and measured display in Perpignan. He kicked a stunning 40/20 early on in the second half, with Wigan scoring from the following set. French scored a try, showing strong rugby IQ as he went on the outside of Keighran to score out wide. He also had a lot of traffic thrown his way in defence, making 18 tackles. One try, one assist, two tackle busts, with an average gain of 11 metres per carry. Clutch player.

Jake Wardle

What more can be said about Wardle? We’re running out of superlatives to describe the Warriors centre. He is just a very natural, high-quality, rugby league centre, and one of the very best at that. He registered six tackle busts from seven carries yesterday, whilst making one clean break. His partnership with Marshall on the left edge is one of the best centre/wing pairings in Super League. Surely, if fit and available, Wardle makes Shaun Wane’s England squad for the Ashes?

Kaide Ellis

The hulking Australian forward is in our standout performers piece every week, it seems, and it is fully warranted. Ellis is one of the most important players for the Warriors, being the glue that links the spine with the rest of Matt Peet’s side. Against Catalans, Ellis made a staggering 39 tackles, the highest of any Wigan player, and 15 carries, making 87 metres.

Liam Byrne

Byrne retained his starting spot in the front-row against Catalans, and he repaid Peet’s faith and trust with a big performance through the middle. The Ireland international stepped up after the Warriors lost Luke Thompson and Sam Walters to injuries, making 98 metres from 13 carries and 23 tackles. It was a hard-working display from Byrne, who left everything he had out there in the Perpignan heat.

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday, May 30.