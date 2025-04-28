Junior Nsemba scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors made it four wins in a row thanks to a 36-12 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Peet’s side were 22-12 ahead at the break thanks to first half tries from Bevan French, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle, whilst Will Pryce and Harvey Barron crossed for Hull.

The Warriors scored three unanswered tries in the second half through Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba to secure the two points, which takes them back above Leigh Leopards into second in the Super League table.

Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the stats from the Round Nine clash in West Hull, with a number of Warriors stars posting impressive figures.

Jai Field

*Inserts pun about Jai having a Field day here*. The Australian fullback was at his electrifying best on Sunday, scoring a try, making one clean break and busting eight tackles from 18 carries. Field gets his name in the headlines for the wonder tries he scores, but his defensive capability is so underrated. He is sound under the high ball and is always communicating with his teammates and barking out orders from the back. He is, arguably, in the form of his career right now.

Abbas Miski

Wigan Today is quickly becoming the chief operators of the Abbas Miski Fan Club. There’s nothing else to say other than Wigan are a much better side when Miski plays, mainly due to his work in the backfield. The Lebanon international scored from a, quite frankly, ridiculous finish in the corner, but when you take a deeper look into his stats, you quickly realise why he is valued so heavily by Peet and the rest of the coaching staff. Miski made a staggering 187 metres from 18 carries, busting nine tackles and making two clean breaks. When you consider Miski isn’t even at 100 per cent at the moment due to nursing an old knee injury, it’s frightening the levels he could get to once fully fit.

Bevan French

It was another day of Bevan French doing Bevan French things. He’s just a joy to watch, isn’t he? French is one of those players who are worth the ticket money alone. The Australian superstar was at the heart of everything Wigan did in attack on Sunday, scoring two tries, registering an assist and making 187 metres from 18 carries, including his 80-metre clean break for one of his tries thanks to a Liam Farrell offload. French was also busy in defence and had a lot of traffic thrown his way, making 19 tackles.

Harry Smith

French and Smith were referred to as ‘big guns’ by Hull coach John Cartwright in his post-match press conference, and he isn’t wrong, is he? Field and French tend to get the man-of-the-match awards and their names in the headlines, but Smith is equally as important to Wigan’s spine. The Widnes-born halfback dictates Wigan’s shape, and he guided Peet’s side around the park perfectly. He made 19 carries against Hull, with 11 kicks in general play and seven attacking kicks. Smith also provided two assists, taking his tally to 11 in nine games.

Junior Nsemba

The big fella was strong on both sides of the ball on Sunday afternoon. Nsemba made 87 metres from 13 carries, including 11 tackle busts! No other player in Super League has bust more tackles than Nsemba (59) so far this season. He scored a brace of tries, too, whilst making 23 tackles with some strong defence on show. The England international is an absolute diamond of the Wigan production line.

Sam Walters

Wigan’s forward pack needed to step up in the absence of Patrick Mago (hamstring) and Tyler Dupree (failed HIA), and they certainly did, with Walters delivering another mammoth performance. The 6ft 7in forward made 42 tackles and 123 metres from 19 carries in another huge stint in the middle. He has been a revelation since moving into the front-row. If he carries on in this rich vein of form, could he even force his way into the England squad for the Ashes at the end of the year?

Harvie Hill

With the Warriors lighter than usual in the forward pack, given the injuries to Mago and Dupree, along with the returning Luke Thompson playing less minutes in his first game back from a calf injury, Wigan’s younger forwards had to step up, and they did so in bucket loads. It was, arguably, Hill’s best performance of the season and added some energy and aggression to Wigan’s middle unit when he came on from the bench, making 10 carries and 20 tackles. The young Cumbrian is another product of the club’s famed academy.