Wigan Warriors made it eight wins in a row thanks to a dominant 46-6 victory over Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors were 22-0 ahead at the break, with Jai Field and Jacob Douglas scoring two tries each in the first half. Douglas completed his hat-trick in the second half, whilst Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran and Jack Farrimond also crossed to wrap up a comfortable 46-6 win for Matt Peet’s side.

There were a number of impressive displays at the Salford Community Stadium, so let’s get into the stats, shall we? Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the numbers.

Jacob Douglas

Academy product Douglas was given an opportunity by Peet and Co, and the speedy winger didn’t let them down. In fact, he rose to the occasion in what was his third first-team appearance of the season. The 21-year-old was named Sky Sports’ Player of the Match after scoring a hat-trick, whilst racking up an impressive 257 metres from 17 carries. Douglas also registered a try assist, one tackle bust and five clean breaks.

Jai Field

The Australian fullback is, arguably, enjoying the finest season of his career to date. Field bagged two tries and an assist against the Red Devils, taking his tally to 15 tries and 10 assists in 12 league appearances so far this season. The 27-year-old chalked up 134 metres from eight carries, including three tackle busts and one clean break.

Adam Keighran

Keighran is another player who is in fine form, consistently delivering strong displays. He is one of the most accurate kickers in Super League, successfully kicking seven goals from eight attempts, including a couple from the touchline. Keighran also got on the scoresheet and provided an assist for one of Field’s efforts with a tidy kick through. The Australian centre also racked up 84 metres from seven carries and made nine tackles, including a thunderous shot on Salford centre Jonny Vaughan.

Jack Farrimond

Like Douglas, young gun Farrimond was given a chance to show what he could do in the first-team, and he absolutely delivered. This kid is a joy to watch, he has plenty of acceleration and speed to go alongside his lethal footwork. The 19-year-old scored a try and registered an assist against Salford, whilst making 104 metres from 10 carries. Peet won’t have any qualms about throwing Farrimond back into the matchday 17 later in the season, that’s for sure. The future is bright.

Brad O’Neill

The England international played his first full 80 minutes in what was his eighth appearance back following his return from his lengthy ACL injury. O’Neill finished up as the game’s top tackler on Friday evening, with 34 to his name, including nine from marker position. A dominant display in defence and the long minutes will only benefit him as he gets back to his best.

Ethan Havard

Well, we don’t think there’ll be many Wigan fans out there who had prop Havard playing in the back-row on their 2025 bingo card! It is no secret that the England international can play long minutes, but it was a first to see him out on the edge, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he killed it there, making 28 tackles and six carries. Havard goes about his business in an unassuming and quiet manner, but he is undoubtedly one of the premier forwards in Super League.

Peet’s side does not have a game next weekend due to the Challenge Cup finals taking place at Wembley, with the Warriors next in action on June 14 against Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury.