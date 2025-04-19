Harry Smith was named Sky Sports' Player of the Match in Wigan Warriors' win over St Helens on Good Friday | Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors claimed the bragging rights on Good Friday thanks to a 24-14 win over rivals St Helens in front of a sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Matt Peet’s side were 12-2 ahead at the half-time interval, with Jai Field and Abbas Miski scoring first half tries. Field got his second to put the hosts in an 18-2 lead in the second half before Saints launched a fightback with tries from Lewis Murphy and Agnatius Paasi. However, Miski got his second in the dying embers to seal a 24-14 derby day win for the reigning champions.

To a man, the Warriors were outstanding. They had to overcome adversity, with Peet’s side without their starting front-rowers Luke Thompson (calf) and Ethan Havard (hamstring) as well as first-choice goal-kicker Adam Keighran (MCL) heading into the derby. Wigan also lost powerhouse prop Patrick Mago (hamstring) in the warm-up, whilst his front-rower Tyler Dupree failed a head injury assessment in the first half.

Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the stats from the Good Friday clash, with a number of Wigan stars posting impressive figures.

Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been in a rich vein of form this season, and it was music to the ears of Wigan fans when he committed his long-term future to the club a couple of weeks ago. Field was again impressive on Good Friday, scoring two tries, busting three tackles and making one clean break from 12 carries, with his clean break coming for his try in the second half. His link-up with the rest of the spine is on point right now, and the Warriors are a much more fluent team when he plays.

Abbas Miski

Peet was full of praise for his wingers in his post-match press conference, and it’s easy to see why when you take a deeper look into the stats. Miski will get his name in the headlines and conversations amongst fans for his two-try contributions, but it is Miski’s work out of the backfield which is, arguably, the most impressive aspect of his game. He racked up 112 metres from 20 carries, busting six tackles in the process.

Liam Marshall

Similar to Miski on the other wing, Marshall delivered a workmanlike effort, and he had to due the aforementioned injury blows in the forward pack. Marshall also made 20 carries, making 142 metres, with three tackle busts. Miski and Marshall both needed to step up to the plate to help their depleted pack, and they certainly did, as per usual. The pair are so underrated in terms of the sheer volume of work they get through when coming out of yardage.

Harry Smith

The England international is a very influential player for the Warriors, with his kicking game guiding Peet’s side around the field most weeks. Smith scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award following a commanding performance with the boot, both in-game and over the sticks. Smith made 18 kicks in general play and five attacking kicks, whilst slotting four goals. It’s pretty rare that you see Smith produce an underwhelming last tackle play these days because he has developed a strong consistency within his game over the last couple of years. The halfback has openly spoken about developing his running game this season, and that’s giving opposition defences something else to worry about, too, having made 13 carries against Saints. He also had plenty of traffic thrown his way too, registering 14 tackles.

Sam Walters

The 6ft 7in forward earned his first league start of the season in last week’s win at Hull KR, and retained his place in the starting front-row on Good Friday. In the absence of Thompson, Havard, Mago and Dupree, Walters stepped up and took the middle unit battle by the scruff of the neck, making a staggering 44 tackles, with 13 of those from marker position. Walters was strong with the ball in hand too, chalking up 105 metres from 17 carries. Wigan have got a very good player on their hands in Walters, with plenty more improvement left in the 24-year-old.

Kaide Ellis

The Australian forward signed a new four-year deal with the Warriors earlier this week, and he rewarded the club’s faith with another big display on Good Friday. Ellis played the full 80 minutes, which is impressive for a middle player in any regular game, but it’s even more remarkable when you consider the war of attrition in a derby against St Helens. Wigan’s No. 13 delivered a huge performance on both sides of the ball, making 18 carries and 39 tackles.

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC in Round Nine of Super League on Sunday, April 27.