Adam Keighran scoring a try for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors made it five wins in a row thanks to a 22-20 victory over Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

Matt Peet’s side were 12-4 ahead at the break thanks to first half tries from Jai Field and Bevan French, whilst Jake Thewlis crossed for Warrington.

Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran scored further tries for Wigan in the second half, whilst Rodrick Tai, Joe Philbin and Jake Thewlis went over for Sam Burgess’ side, but Wigan held their nerve to come away from St James’ Park with a 22-20 win.

Wigan Today has taken a deep dive into the stats from the Magic clash in the North East, with a number of Warriors stars posting impressive figures.

Jai Field

The Wigan fullback has started 2025 in arguably career-best form. He is playing out of his skin at the moment and is the key cog in Peet’s spine alongside the likes of Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Kruise Leeming and Kaide Ellis.

Field scooped the man-of-the-match award at St James’ Park after scoring a try and registering two assists. The Australian speedster also made 76 metres from eight carries and two clean breaks.

Adam Keighran

Magic marked the second game back for Keighran following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he is certainly getting back to his best. The Australian centre scored from a fine solo effort against Warrington, getting the better of a poor defensive effort from Wire fullback Matt Dufty to score out wide. Keighran also kicked three goals from four, and continues his reputation as one of Super League’s most accurate goal-kickers. Keighran also made 143 metres from nine carries, boasting an average gain of 16 metres per carry.

Bevan French

How good is it watching French every week? He is just pure box office. You never know what he is going to do, and he is a player who puts bums on seats. The Australian halfback scored a try and provided an assist in Wigan’s win over Warrington, making 79 metres from 15 carries. He had plenty of traffic thrown at him in defence, too, making 15 tackles.

Luke Thompson

Thompson made his first start following his short period in the treatment room with a calf injury. The powerhouse prop was the best middle on the field against Warrington, making 129 metres from 17 carries as well as 24 tackles in another big effort from the England international.

Junior Nsemba

The towering forward is getting better and better every week, and is developing a consistency in his game of being one of the best back-rowers in Super League every single week. Warrington tried to swarm Nsemba as soon as he received the ball, but he bust seven tackles from 14 carries whilst racking up 104 metres. The England international also made 28 tackles in a hard-working display on both sides of the ball.

Kaide Ellis

It seems like Mr Ellis is in our standout performers piece every week, but it is fully deserved. The Australian forward, who recently committed his long-term future to the club, is one of the premier 13s in the competition, with his ball-playing skills in the middle coming to the fore. Against Warrington, Ellis made 73 metres from 13 carries as well as 34 tackles, with six of those from marker position. Wigan play with such fluency with the ball, and that’s partly down to Ellis and his connection with the rest of the spine.