Steve McCormack to leave Wigan Warriors for new 'exciting' role

Steve McCormack is to leave Wigan Warriors later this month.

McCormack, the club's welfare and education manager, will become the sport’s first ever transition manager, working with the RL Cares charity.

The ground-breaking appointment will see the Wiganer work alongside full-time players as they approach the end of their playing careers to help them prepare for life after rugby.

He will also provide additional support to players across the game alongside the clubs' dedicated player welfare managers, as well as working closely with RL Cares' Career Coach Julie Measures.

McCormack said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I can't wait to get stuck into helping players across the game in my new role as transition manager.

"I've been involved in working with players on planning for what they’re going to do after their rugby careers are over since I first got into coaching at Salford in 1998.

"Rugby league has the best player welfare systems in sport and a lot of that is down to the hard work and dedication of organisations like RL Cares and people like Emma Rosewarne.

"Through their efforts there has been a massive increase in awareness among players of the need to think about transitioning as early as possible.

"It's a very exciting role and one I feel I have been preparing for over many years. I really appreciate Wigan's understanding in allowing me to take up this position and I’d like to thank them for their support over the last couple of years.

"Working with my home-town club in Challenge Cup finals, Super League Grand Finals and World Club Challenges has been an incredible experience, as has being part of an organisation that recognises the importance of player welfare."

Wigan will seek a replacement but have yet to make an appointment.