Steve McNamara blasts 'disgraceful' Catalans Dragons after defeat to Wigan Warriors

Steve McNamara was furious after he watched his Catalans Dragons side whimper to a big defeat against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Catalans - who had defeated Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos in their last two outings - looked out of sorts the 42-0 onslaught.

At full time, McNamara said his team were “disgraceful.”

“We were completely beaten in every department by a team that was really hungry and energetic while we were the exact opposite,” he said.

“We’re not good enough to underestimate any team at this stage- we’re not at that stage and I thought we prepared really well for it, but we came out and put in a disgraceful performance.

“We got beat in every department in the game - the physical side to start with - our game management was awful right from the beginning, and it set the tone for the game. We never put Wigan under any pressure whatsoever and we let their back five do whatever they wanted to do against us so there was today, quite clearly, a problem with our attitude. It wasn’t good enough.”

The 47-year-old refused to put the defeat down to their approach to the build-up.

“I thought we prepared really well,” he said.

“I thought we were ready to play and as ready as we’ve been to play a game this year so to dish that up… We were still in the contest at half-time and just after half-time, it got close. But once the gap opened, the floodgates opened and it’s just not good enough for us.

“We’ve had two big defeats - one at home and one away now - and we’re kidding ourselves if we’re anywhere near right now.

“We’re not and I keep feeling at times that we’re building towards that but quite clearly, mentally, we’re not at the stage yet to be able to compete right at the top.”