Mikolaj Oledzki (right) is sin-binned in Leeds Rhinos' win at Salford Red Devils in Round Seven | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

A total of 14 players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round Seven of Super League action.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki has been suspended following his sin-bin in their win over Salford Red Devils on Thursday. The England international is one of 14 players to be charged by the match review panel following Round Seven of Super League, but the only player to receive a ban,

He was shown a yellow card for a high tackle in their win at Salford and has now received a Grade A charge, which carries five penalty points. With the Poland-born prop having previously received one penalty-point, he has now racked up the necessary number of penalty points to land a one-match suspension, meaning he will miss the Rhinos’ clash with Huddersfield Giants in Rivals Round this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oledzki’s teammate Keenan Palasia was also charged for his high tackle that saw him sin-binned, but the Samoa international has only been hit with a Grade B charge and carries three penalty points. He will be free to face Huddersfield on Good Friday.

Elsewhere, three Hull FC players have been charged and Huddersfield forward Sam Hewitt has received the highest graded charge, alongside Oledzki, at Grade C. He was sin-binned for using his leg in a tackle in their defeat to Catalans Dragons and has been cited for other contrary behaviour, which carries five penalty points. He is free to face Leeds this weekend though due to not hitting the six penalty-point threshold.

Hull KR playmaker Tyrone May has received one penalty point for a Grade A head contact charge in their 28-12 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday. It is his first penalty point of the campaign, so he is free to face rivals Hull FC on Friday.

Match review panel sanctions following Round Seven of Super League

Here is the disciplinary round-up in full...

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade C Head Contact – 1 match suspension – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Matt Whitley (St Helens) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Tyrone May (Hull KR) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Cade Cust (Hull FC) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late contact on kicker – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.