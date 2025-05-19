Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Two players from Leigh Leopards have been charged by the match review panel following their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday, with a total of seven Super League players receiving charges this week.

The Warriors claimed the bragging rights with a 36-28 win in front of a 17,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, and it was a Battle of the Borough encounter with plenty of talking points.

Leigh duo Gareth O’Brien and Alec Tuitavake have both been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for incidents in that game. The challenge from Tuitavake that was put on report and led to Wigan youngster Zach Eckersley being stretchered from the field has resulted in a Grade B dangerous contact charge and a fine, with three penalty points going on his record, which moves it up to a total of 4.5 points in the last 12 months.

Eckersley went to Salford Hospital for scans on his neck injury after the game, and, thankfully, the results came back all clear, with the club’s medical staff now assisting Eckersley in his recovery process.

Meanwhile, O’Brien has been charged with a Grade B head contact, resulting in a fine and his first three penalty points of the year. The Leigh halfback left the action in the second half for a head injury assessment, which he failed, ruling him out of Thursday’s clash with Hull FC.

Elsewhere, Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been given a two-match ban after the tackle which saw him sin-binned in their win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

The New Zealand international was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Huddersfield prop Matty English, and the MRP have come down hard on the experienced enforcer, suspending him for the Robins’ next two games, the two games that precede their date in the Challenge Cup final.

Waerea-Hargreaves will be available to play at Wembley on June 7, but he will miss this weekend’s trip to Warrington Wolves and their home clash with St Helens the following week after being handed a Grade D charge and 15 penalty points.

Meanwhile, Warrington centre Rodrick Tai has been charged with two offences from the same game in their defeat to Wakefield Trinity, whilst Wire prop Paul Vaughan has been given one penalty point for a Grade A leading with the knee offence.

Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor has also been given a one-point penalty, with Castleford Tigers forward Muizz Mustapha handed the same punishment for a late contact on a passer in their win over Salford Red Devils.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 11 of Super League

Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 3

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 4.5

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) - Opposition: Hull FC - Grade A Attempted Strike - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 1

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) - Opposition: Huddersfield Giants - Grade D Head Contact - 2 Match Suspension and Fine - Penalty Points: 15 - Total Penalty Points: 16

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade A Leading with Knee - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 2

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves) - Opposition: Wakefield Trinity - Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers) - Opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months