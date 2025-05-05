Sam Eseh (left) and Ed Chamberlain (right) applaud the Hull FC fans after a game | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Five Super League players have been charged with offences from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Magic Weekend.

One of them is Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh, who is currently on loan at Hull FC. Eseh has received a Grade C head contact charge for a tackle on Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English in the closing stages of the first half of Hull’s 12-10 defeat on Sunday, an incident in which he was sin-binned for at the time.

The young prop, who is yet to make his Wigan debut since arriving on a two-year deal ahead of last season, has played five games on loan for John Cartwright’s Hull side so far this year. He has not been banned for his Grade C charge, but he has received five penalty points and a fine.

Five Super League players were charged by the RFL’s disciplinary committee, but Hull FC prop Liam Knight isn’t one of them. The Australian was sent off during Hull’s defeat to Huddersfield for a dangerous tackle on Giants man Sam Hewitt. He was shown a red card just seconds after Eseh was sent to the sin-bin.

However, the match review panel have decided he will face no further action for his tackle, with the notes of that incident stating: “Player comes in a reckless manner however contact is mainly all on the body and contact with the head is secondary and minimal. Player comes in front and arm is loose ready to wrap but impact of contact takes opponent away.”

Huddersfield prop Tom Burgess has been hit with a Grade B late contact charge, with three penalty points going on his record. Giants pair English and Hewitt were also both charged with Grade B dangerous contacts and given three penalty points.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana was charged with Grade B head contact and given three penalty points, taking his total to 4.5 for the last 12 months.

No players were suspended this week, with none of them reaching the threshold of six points. They were all fined, though.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Super League’s Magic Weekend

Isiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade B Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Tom Burgess (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Hull FC - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Sam Eseh (Hull FC) - Opposition: Huddersfield Giants - Grade C Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 5 - Total Penalty Points: 5

Matty English (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Hull FC - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Hull FC - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 5.5

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.