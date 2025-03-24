Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

Nine Super League players have been charged by the match review panel following Round Five of Super League

Wigan Warriors duo Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall are among nine Super League players to have been charged by the match review panel following Round Five.

Powerhouse prop Thompson was given three penalty points for Grade B late contact on the passer following Wigan’s 12-10 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday.

Marshall, meanwhile, was charged with Grade A dangerous contact and handed a one-point penalty.

Neither player has been suspended following the charges though and are both free to face Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants prop Oliver Wilson has been given a two-match suspension over a Grade D head contact charge in their loss to Salford on Thursday night. The England international has copped a 15-point punishment, resulting in a two-match suspension and a fine.

Salford have had two players charged from their win over Huddersfield. Ethan Ryan has received three penalty points for a Grade B incident and Harvey Wilson one for a Grade A. Neither player has been banned.

Hull FC have also had two players charged, with Liam Knight and Jack Ashworth being given one penalty point each for Grade A incidents.

The other players who were charged by the match review panel were Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa and Castleford Tigers man Judah Rimbu, who both received one-point penalties for Grade A offences.

Super League disciplinary charges from Round Five

The full disciplinary round-up following Round Five of Super League can be seen below.

Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Harvey Wilson (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Shoulder Charge – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.

Wigan welcome Salford to the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday in Round Six of Super League, 3pm kick-off.