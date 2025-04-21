Liam Farrell in action for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell is among 12 players to be charged by the match review panel following Super League’s Rivals Round.

The 34-year-old forward was handed a Grade A charge for late contact in Wigan’s 24-14 win over St Helens on Good Friday, with no further action. It is Farrell’s first penalty point of the year, and is free to face Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

St Helens hooker Moses Mbye has also received one penalty point for a Grade A late contact in the same game, with no further action taken.

Meanwhile, Hull FC halfback Cade Cust has avoided suspension following his red card in their defeat to Hull KR on Good Friday. The Australian was sent off in the 16th minute after catching Rovers fullback Arthur Mourgue high, but he is free to face Wigan this weekend, having received a charge for the incident but avoiding a ban.

Cust has been charged for a Grade C head contact, with three penalty points also going on his record. In total, Cust was given five penalty points, but two points were taken off his record due to his first half dismissal. He has also been fined.

Hull back Jordan Rapana received two separate charges for late hits on the passers: both deemed to be Grade A offences. He has been fined for each charge, receiving two penalty points, taking his total to five now on his record.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape has received a one-match suspension, and is the only player to be banned following Rivals Round. The Papua New Guinea international will miss their game against Salford on Saturday after two charges worth six points, which took him above the threshold for a one-match ban.

Wigan youngster Harvey Makin, who is currently on loan at Salford Red Devils, received one penalty point for a Grade A head contact charge following the Red Devils’ defeat to Catalans Dragons. He is free to play in Salford’s home clash with Leigh on Saturday evening.

Jez Litten (Hull KR), Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves), Ollie Partington (Catalans Dragons), Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) and Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons) also received Grade A charges from the match review panel.

Match review panel sanctions following Super League’s Rivals Round

Here is this week’s Super League disciplinary round-up in full...

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Trip – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Cade Cust (Hull FC) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3* - Total Points: 4

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition Hull KR – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Opposition Hull KR – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Moses Mbye (St Helens) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact - No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1-Match Suspension - Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5

Harvey Makin (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Head Contact – No Further Action - Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Ollie Partington (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late Contact – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

*Cade Cust (Hull FC) would have received five points however two points are taken off due to a first half dismissal

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months