Tyler Dupree in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

Eight Super League players have been charged by the match review panel after Round Six of Super League

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree is one of eight Super League players to be charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following Round Six of Super League.

Dupree was sin-binned in the first half of Wigan’s 54-0 win over Salford for making contact to the head of Red Devils youngster Nathan Connell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan prop has received three penalty points and a fine after receiving his Grade B head contact charge. He is now on four total penalty points and hasn’t received a suspension, so he is free to play in the Warriors’ next game, which is away at Hull KR on Friday week.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior has been given a two-match ban for his tackle on Cade Cust in their defeat to Hull FC.

Cust’s night was ended early by the incident, meaning that Senior incurs a further three penalty points on top of the 12 he gets for the Grade D head contact charge.

Hull hooker Amir Bourouh was also sin-binned during that game. The Warriors academy product received two Grade A charges, each worth one penalty point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull prop Liam Knight has also been charged with Grade A late contact on passer, taking a one-point penalty.

Warrington Wolves duo Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan also get one-point penalties for Grade A charges, whilst Catalans Dragons man Ollie Partington and St Helens playmaker Tristan Sailor both receive three penalty points after Grade B charges following the game in Perpignan.

Match Review Panel sanctions after Round Six of Super League

The full sanctions from the match review panel can be found below.

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 15

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Raises knee in tackle – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1

Oliver Partington (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4

Tristan Sailor (St Helens) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Dangerous contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 3

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.