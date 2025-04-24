Christian Wade in Premiership Rugby action for Gloucester | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors’ signing of cross-code athlete Christian Wade is a ‘really smart’ piece of business from the Super League champions.

That is the view of Wigan icon and Super League legend Sam Tomkins, who insists it was a ‘no-brainer’ of a signing from the Warriors, given the fact Wade doesn’t count towards their salary cap due to the New Talent Pool clause in the salary cap rules and regulations.

Wigan have utilised the New Talent Pool dispensations clause in the salary cap rules, meaning he costs £0 on their salary cap for the rest of 2025, and only 50 per cent of his wages would count next season, should he extend his contract beyond this year.

“I think it’s a very smart move from Wigan,” Tomkins said when appearing on The Rugby League Verdict on Sky Sports.

“Given the salary cap exemption they’ll get, he won’t cost the club anything on the salary cap, and to have an athlete like that costing you nothing in the squad, it’s a no-brainer for Wigan and a really smart move.”

Wade, a former British and Irish Lions representative and England international, will link up with Wigan on a short-term deal around June or July once his Premiership Rugby commitments with Gloucester are done.

Wade sits fourth in Premiership Rugby’s all-time try-scoring chart with 89 tries to his name, just 12 behind former Warriors star Chris Ashton, who currently holds the record.

“It’s a really exciting signing for the sport,” Tomkins added. “Christian Wade is an obvious athlete, he’s been over to play American Football, he’s played top level rugby union, he’s fast, he’s exciting every time he gets the ball in his hands, whether that be an American football or rugby union ball, and I’m sure we’ll see some really exciting stuff from him.”

Tomkins, who is currently in the final season of his career with Catalans Dragons, admits it will take some time for Wade to get accustomed to rugby league, but insists it is an exciting signing for the 13-a-side code.

“I wouldn’t expect him to come in and be the best player on the field from day one because there are massive differences,” Tomkins added.

“Sometimes I think it’s underestimated the difference between rugby league and rugby union, there are some similarities, but there are some huge differences positionally. We had Ben Lam come train and play with us last year at Catalans Dragons, he played for the New Zealand 7s, he played some top-end rugby union, but it was just the time it took to get used to playing the game now...

“I’m sure Christian is doing lots of research now, I’m sure Matty Peet will be in his ear. Although he is finishing the year off with Gloucester, I’m sure he’ll have to get doing a bit of studying on rugby league and how it’s played, but it’s exciting.”