The South Stand at the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium | Dean Williams

A new record has been set for Super League’s largest cumulative attendance in a six-match round thanks to an incredible turnout over the Easter weekend in Rivals Round.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into this year’s Rivals Round, the number to beat was 83,357, which was the total reached during the Easter weekend of 2023. And a new record has now been set, with 86,080 packing out stadiums across Super League during this Easter weekend.

The Good Friday clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens was the highest attended across a record-breaking weekend for Super League, with 24,294 inside the Brick Community Stadium to see Matt Peet’s side win 24-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan-Saints derby provided more than 28 per cent of the total, with both clubs selling out their tickets three weeks in advance of the mouthwatering showdown.

It contributed to a Rivals Round record aggregate attendance this weekend of 86,080, with the six-match round boasting an average crowd of 14,347 across each match, the best in 30 years of Super League.

Wigan’s average crowd from their four Super League home games this year sits at an impressive 19,482, with two of the four attendances in excess of 21,500.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Matt (Peet) and I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for your incredible support. Your dedication means the world to us and is truly driving things forward in the best way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While every game comes with its own set of challenges, there’s so much to celebrate right now. From inspiring stories on and off the field to sold-out signs popping up more often than ever, it’s clear that momentum is building fast. And if you’ve seen the recent digital metrics shared by Rugby League Commercial, you’ll know that fan engagement is at an all-time high.”

Radlinski added: “Some people wondered if rugby league still had a pulse. Well, we’re here to say loud and clear: it is alive and kicking!”

Super League Rivals Round attendances: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (24,294), Hull FC v Hull KR (21,018), Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (14,566), Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (9,627), Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (8,768), Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (7,807).