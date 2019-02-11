Super League stars I'm looking forward to seeing in 2019

Super League is up and running - here is a player at each club I'm looking forward to seeing play this season...

Wigan: Joe Bullock

If you'd asked me a fortnight ago, I'd have said Zak Hardaker. But here's the thing - I knew how good Zak could be. I had no idea about Bullock, but his powerful performance against St Helens made several take note. He already looks as if he will be the next prop to make a successful transition from Barrow to Super League, following the likes of Chris Hill and Alex Walmsley.

Leeds: Konrad Hurrell

Wigan have tried in the past to prise him away from the NRL, and the blockbusting centre has finally arrived on these shores - with Leeds. He is one of several big-name arrivals from Down Under this year, and it's great to see the Rhinos using the marquee player allowance to bring in stars who can enrich our competition.

Warrington: Ben Currie

I know, I know. It's all been about Blake Austin so far, right? But I'm really looking forward to seeing luckless forward Ben Currie back in the side. His return against Wigan in 2017 saw him break into England's World Cup squad, when he was one of our nation's best, but last season was wiped out by injury. Good luck to him on his return.

St Helens: Luke Thompson

Saints have also brought in big-guns from Down Under, to add to a squad which set the pace in 2018. But I commented during the derby that Luke Thompson has overtaken James Roby as my favourite Saints player - a great forward.

Catalans: Sam Tomkins

It's not so much what Sam can do that interests me, but whether he can help tackle Catalans' soft-underbelly. Surely his competitive streak will help them become a more consistent threat in the league.

Castleford: Jake Truman

He seems to sparkle whenever he plays against Wigan and with Luke Gale out for most, if not, all of the season, he should have a bigger say in things for the Tigers.

Hull FC: Jake Connor

How good is it that England now have several quality centres, rather than just one (Kallum Watkins)? And Connor is definitely among that group - a niggly, talented player who I love to watch.

Wakefield: David Fifita

He's a handful, and a character, but what will be interesting about him - and Wakefield's other big men - is whether the reduced interchange, from 10 to eight, has an impact on, erm, the impact they make.

Hull KR: Joel Tomkins

He would never have planned to leave Wigan - and certainly not the way he did - but the move seems to have given him a new lease of life. It'd be good to see Joel, the Robins skipper, do well.

Salford: Jackson Hastings

There's a good reason the Warriors tried to sign him in the winter - he's quality, and played a big role in securing the Red Devils' place in Super League last term.

Huddersfield: Akuila Uate

Of the signings to arrive from the NRL, Akuila Uate seems to have gone under the radar – but the blockbusting winger has the ability to make his mark on Super League.

London: Eddie Battye

I want this player to score as many tries as possible, just so I can see London Broncos' tweet - a clip of him stuffing a sandwich into his mouth - which has made him a cult star!