Sydney Roosters' Lachlan Lam speaks about his "surreal" return to Wigan St Pats

Lachlan Lam has revealed he was "a bit emotional" when he made a recent return to his first amateur club, Wigan St Pat's.

The 20-year-old, who lived in Wigan until he was eight when his dad Adrian played for the Warriors, was back in town with the Sydney Roosters for the World Club Challenge last month.

And during a day off, he visited the home, school and junior club he attended.

"We had one day off when we got there so I got to spend the day with dad and some old family friends, then we went and saw my old house and my old school, my old home footy ground," Lam told NRL.com.

"It was pretty surreal to go over and see all that and I remember it the same way it still looks today which was cool."

"My first rugby league game was there for St Pats which is a massive established Wigan junior rugby league team.

"I played two or three seasons there before we came back here which is why I was a bit emotional to go back there and maybe make my top grade debut at a place where I first started playing rugby league against a team coached by my dad."

Lam, a Papua New Guinea international, is hoping to make his NRL debut this year