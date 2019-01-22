Sydney Roosters to meet Toulouse - in Paris - ahead of World Club Challenge clash with Wigan Warriors

Sydney Roosters will train in Paris to prepare for their World Club Challenge date with Wigan Warriors.

Championship outfit Toulouse have confirmed they will train with the NRL champions on February 13 in the French capital - four days before their showdown with Adrian Lam's side at the DW Stadium.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was previously a player and coach at Toulouse and is friends with their coach, Sylvain Houles.

"Both managers have shared their experiences and ideas when Trent visited France last month," said a Toulouse spokesman, hailing their meeting as "historic".

"With the support of both clubs, they have decided to organize this day to prepare the new season. Historical for Toulouse!

"Last Thursday, when the club announced it to the players, the surprise shortly turned into joy. This session represents a unique experience for the players and the staff… and they cannot wait."