Adrian Lam

Taking the hotseat: Wigan players to have coached in Super League

As the Warriors prepare to take on Chris Chester’s Wakefield Trinity, Niall Concannon takes a look at other ex-Wigan players to coach in Super League



From the first season in 1996 to the present day, how many do you remember?

1. Andy Goodway

Goodway played for Wigan between 1985 and 1992, and coached Wigan, Oldham and Paris Saint-Germain

1. Andy Goodway

Goodway played for Wigan between 1985 and 1992, and coached Wigan, Oldham and Paris Saint-Germain
2. Denis Betts

Betts helped Wigan win two World Club Challenges and appointed as head coach at Widnes Vikings in 2012 until 2018.

2. Denis Betts

Betts helped Wigan win two World Club Challenges and appointed as head coach at Widnes Vikings in 2012 until 2018.
3. Graeme West

West signed for Wigan from Hawera in 1982 , and after his playing career took over from John Dorahy as coach in 1994. He led Wigan in the 1996 Super League

3. Graeme West

West signed for Wigan from Hawera in 1982 , and after his playing career took over from John Dorahy as coach in 1994. He led Wigan in the 1996 Super League
4. David Furner

Furner played for Wigan for two years, winning the Challenge Cup during his time. He is now Leeds Rhinos head coach.

4. David Furner

Furner played for Wigan for two years, winning the Challenge Cup during his time. He is now Leeds Rhinos head coach.
