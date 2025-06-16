Getty Images

It has been a week since Wigan celebrated Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood, and he deserves every bit of praise that comes his way.

The 90-year-old ended rugby league’s 130-year wait for a knighthood last Tuesday, as he was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, becoming Sir William John Boston KBE.

Sir Billy is one of the all-time greats in rugby league, in both hemispheres, having scored an incredible 478 tries in 488 appearances for Wigan after he moved up north from his native Cardiff back in 1953.

I wasn’t fortunate enough to ever witness the Welshman grace a rugby league field, but I grew up on hearing stories regarding just how much of an impact he made on the sport, and Wigan in particular.

Following his knighthood last Tuesday, I spoke to a number of people involved in rugby league and the Warriors regarding our latest knight, namely Sean O’Loughlin, Martin Offiah and Matty Peet, and they all spoke glowingly of Sir Billy, who retired from playing in 1970 but is still a genuine icon at Wigan, and in rugby league, to this day.

Let’s hope Sir Billy can pave the way for others in rugby league to receive a knighthood. But for now, congrats, Sir Billy, enjoy your knighthood, it is certainly well-deserved.

It is also fitting to hear that the Warriors will celebrate Boston’s knighthood and legacy at their next home game at the Brick Community Stadium on July 11, which is against Huddersfield Giants. It will be a special atmosphere, so try to get down and show your support if you can.

Speaking of the Warriors, the reigning champions made it nine wins in a row on Saturday as they produced a stunning comeback to snatch a 22-18 win against Huddersfield in Dewsbury.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance that we’ll see from Wigan this year, but they got the job done, and it’s a sign of a champion side when you can win whilst not being at your best. It was a smash-and-grab effort, but they came away with the two points, and that’s all that matters.

Next up is a tough trip to Wakefield Trinity, who have impressed upon their return to the top flight this season. Belle Vue, or the DIY Kitchens Stadium as it is now known, has been a bit of a bogey ground for the Warriors over the last decade, but let’s hope that isn’t the case this weekend.

And I must take a nod to the Warriors Women, who backed up their Challenge Cup success at Wembley with a 58-0 win over Huddersfield on Sunday. Denis Betts’ side are flying this year, with nine wins from as many matches so far in 2025. It is a special group with some special talent on show.

Onto rugby union now, it has been confirmed that Wigan-born Owen Farrell will return to Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 Premiership Rugby season following a year in France with Racing 92.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Sarries, which probably puts the continuous rumours about him crossing codes with the Warriors to bed, given that he’ll be 35 by the time his contract expires.

I must say, though, I’m a bit gutted as I’d always thought he could be tempted for a brief spell with his hometown club Wigan at some stage in his career, and follow in his father Andy’s footsteps! But he is a bona fide legend at Saracens, and it just feels right that he is heading back there.

Elsewhere, things seem pretty quiet on the Wigan Athletic side of things at the moment, with the players and staff enjoying a well-earned rest after another fixture-packed season in League One. There has been a bit of transfer activity with the signing of Scotsman Fraser Murray arriving and a couple of contract extensions, but things will heat up on the recruitment and retention front in the coming weeks, you suspect. Here’s hoping for a big season for Ryan Lowe’s Tics.