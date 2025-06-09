Bernard Platt and Getty Images

Little old Wigan has a rich history with Wembley, both Warriors and Latics, and we had the pleasure of witnessing history again at the weekend.

The Warriors Women comfortably beat rivals St Helens 42-6 in their maiden Challenge Cup final, whilst playing at Wembley Stadium for the first time ever.

It was an enjoyable occasion for Wigan, who delivered an outstanding display to pick up their first win against St Helens since 2018, and in the process, ended the Saints’ four-year dominance in the prestigious Cup competition.

Firstly, let’s take a nod to Denis Betts, who has done a remarkable job since taking the head coaching reins of the Warriors Women ahead of last season. The players look incredibly fit, healthy and strong, with the longer-than-usual pre-season certainly proving fruitful.

Wigan are eight wins from eight so far in 2025, brushing aside their three rivals in the ‘big four’ in the process. They eased past reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie 40-6 at the Brick, dispatched Leeds Rhinos in the league and cup, and won convincingly against a classy St Helens side at Wembley.

There seems to be a lovely blend of youth and experience in Betts’ squad this year. Four of the five starting spine players in the Cup final win are still teenagers, with Grace Banks, Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe having progressed through the club’s youth system, whilst Megan Williams, who played for St Helens in last year’s Cup final, started at loose forward.

And the off-season signings have certainly made an impact too. Former State of Origin representative Shaniah Power has been excellent in the forward pack, whilst Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers offers something different from the bench. Remi Wilton has been tremendous at nine, working in tandem with Wales star Carys Marsh in the hooking department. Tiana Power, the younger sister of Shaniah, has also impressed in the games she’s played, but was 18th player for the Wembley final.

A huge congratulations must go to the Warriors Women, who are in the history books forever. Hopefully, we can talk about another trophy in the Women’s Super League Grand Final later this year!

Onto the Warriors men now, who are back in action this Saturday as Matt Peet’s side travel to the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury to face Huddersfield Giants. Can they make it nine wins in a row? They’ll certainly be refreshed and recharged after having a break due to the Wembley finals, and will be hungry to get back to it.

Meanwhile, things seem to be hotting up in the transfer market for Wigan Athletic, who have welcomed Scottish midfielder Frasey Murray as their first summer signing, and the first new recruit under boss Ryan Lowe. Hopefully, there’ll be a couple of more new faces through the doors at the Brick before the transfer window closes. Fingers crossed, a positive season is in store for the Tics.

And it’d be remiss of me not to give a mention to Latics legend Roberto Martinez, who won his first trophy as manager in 12 years at the weekend. He guided Portugal, who had a certain Cristiano Ronaldo playing, to the Nations League title on Sunday night. His last trophy before that? The FA Cup with Wigan in 2012/13! There’s always a Wigan link.